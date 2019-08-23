By Taiwo Okanlawon

In this third quarter of 2019, some music artistes are defining the music industry in the country. These upcoming artistes are definitely ones to keep your eyes on and get them on your playlist now.

Take a look at the list which comprises rappers, hip-hop artistes, and Afro-pop singers, making wave at the moment.

1. Zlatan

The 24-year-old indigenous rapper is one of the most listened to artistes at the moment. Zlatan is the pioneer of the new trending street dance move, ‘Zanku’ which was originated after the release of his ‘Zanku Anthem’ teaching fans how to do the ‘Legwork.’

Zlatan, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael quickly relates with his followers as he keeps creating new slang like ‘Gbe Body E’ and ‘Kapaichumarimarichopaco.’

Zlatan has made good impressions so far and he’s not slowing down this year, with songs like My Body, Zanku (Legwork), Oja, 4 Days In Ekohtiebo. He also featured on the breakout single, ‘Able God’ and featured DMW boss, Davido on his own single, ‘Osanle,’ ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy’ with Naira Marley, ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Burna Boy and ‘Shotan’ featuring Tiwa Savage.

2. Peruzzi

Tobechukwu Victor Okoh, popularly known as Peruzzi is one of the artistes who has been enjoying an incredible run since last year.

The DMW singer who was also nominated for the 2018 ‘Rookie of the Year’ award started the year with impressive showing on records like ‘Mind’ and ‘Aje’, then he rubbed his magic on the hit song, ‘Amaka’ with 2face and other collaborations with Davido.

Peruzzi was one of the most featured artistes last year and his verses captured a pure talent with plenty of star potentials that you can’t help but root for him to ‘blow’ in 2019. Peruzzi premiered the music video for his hit-single “Majesty” in June.

Peruzzi has won City People Music Award for Rookie of the Year, and Top Naija Music Award for Best Collaboration with “A” List Artiste.

3. Terri

The 26-year-old talented star boy artiste entered the limelight after his superb verse on the Wizkid’s monster single, ‘Soco.’

Terri, who is related to another accomplished singer, Tekno, was signed by Wizkid after he shared a video of one of his recordings on Instagram, tagging the pop star.

He also released a groovy single titled “On Me”, a follow-up to ‘Shuu’. His singles have enjoyed relative mainstream success, as he is constantly touted as the next big thing by Wizkid.

4. Rema

The 19-year-old hip-hop artiste, whose real name is Divine Ikubor was signed to Mavin Records after he posted a viral freestyle on the beat for afro-pop singer, D’Prince’s track “Gucci Gang,” which features Don Jazzy and Davido.

In the last one year, Rema has been groomed by some of the best minds in the music industry, and his chart-topping breakout track, “Dumebi,” is sweeping the nation.

In March, he released his debut self-titled EP on Mavin, the EP spent more than a month at No. 1 on Nigeria’s Apple Music charts. And with just a handful of released songs, the artiste has already shown that his music has no bounds.

5. Fireboy DML

If you cherish Nigerian hip-hop music very well, then you must have heard a song titled ‘Jealous’ by Fireboy, a signee of YBNL record label.

Fireboy DML whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan has consistently been releasing new songs back to back, making sure his fans stay entertained.

The Ogun State indigene’s taste of music is simply Afro with a blend of country sound. Deep in, some genres sound like blues and it’s unique. He looks exactly like replacement for Adekunle Gold in YBNL. If you have not listened to his other songs, do now.

6. Oladips

Nigeria’s rising and promising rapper, Oladips who was formerly signed to LRR Records by Reminisce, first popped on the radar in 2015 when he delivered an impressive verse on Blaqbonez’s ‘South Africa must go.’

Oladips was fresh and he packed a punch with his bars. A year later, he got signed to Reminisce’s Edge Records, on the single, ‘Feego’ and his development has gone full circle in the last two years.

Early in 2018, Oladips scored his first major commercial hit in ‘Lalakukulala’ and followed it up with ‘O Sure’ assisted by Olamide, before exiting LRR Records.

After leaving the record label, Oladips, with his lyrical fierceness dished out two new singles, ‘Maybe’ and ‘Twenty Tiri K’. You really can’t afford to sleep on the ‘Omo Iya Aje.’

7. Barry Jhay

Barry Jhay is a fast-rising afro-beat music singer. His real name is Oluwakayode Junior Balogun, son of late Fuji music king, Ayinde Barrister, became a sleeper sensation after he released his single, ‘Aiye’ in 2018.

The Cash Nation Entertainment recording artiste once said ‘music-making was never his plan’ but based on his father’s dying wish, he had no choice but to embrace the craft.

Barry Jhay has perfected the music craft with songs like ‘Aiye,’ ‘Tomorrow,’ ‘Normal Level,’ ‘Don Pablo,’ ‘D.I.A,’ among others. He also won City People Music Award for Best New Act of the Year.

His brand new hit single was dropped in June, called “Melanin.”

8. Lyta

The former YBNL singer, Lyta whose real name is “Lawal Raheem” kick-started his music career with a beautiful song titled, ‘Time.’ It was his first official single under the label, which featured, YBNL Nation boss, Olamide.

He went on to release other hit songs like ‘Self Made,’ ‘Kpakujemu,” Ire’ (Adekunle Gold Cover), among others before exiting the label.

Lyta returns to making music after the YBNL divorced with his new single ‘Monalisa.’ The singer is currently working on the remix of the song with Davido.

9. Martinsfeelz

Olawale Ayodeji Martins, popularly known as Martinsfeelz, a signee of Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz ‘s SOP Records, has been enjoying a smooth run in the limelight as his songs have always been met with praises from fans and critics alike.

The Ilorin bred entertainer dishes out hit singles one after the other. His raving song titled “Show Me,” is arguably one of the best love songs you’ll ever come across. The single has enjoyed a successful rise across the world owing to the international appeal and new school vibe it carries.

Martinsfeelz is definitely the real ‘No Bad Songs’ and you need to keep tabs on his songs.

10. Joeboy

The Nigerian talented singer, behind viral smash “Baby,” which video has gained over 5 million views on YouTube and currently at the top of the charts, was signed to Mr Eazi’s ’emPawa’ Africa.

With the release of his single some days ago, “Beginning” and Baby being one of the hottest singles of the year, it’s safe to say Joeboy will be among the artistes in the category of the next rated artistes of the year 2019.

Other budding Nigerian street-acts to watch out for include; Lil Frosh, Zinoleesky, Picazo Rhap, Yomi Blaze.

