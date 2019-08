Talented vocalist and songwriter Waje releases the musical video to her single, ‘Udue’ featuring Johnny Drille. The tune is off her album ‘Red Velvet’.

Waje’s daughter Emerald plays Johnny Drille’s love interest. And the video was shot on location at the scenic Lufasi Park in Lagos state, Nigeria.

The visuals for Udue was produced by Fatima Omokwe and the video directed by Catalyst

