American singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, who rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of “Locked Up”, the first single from his debut album, Trouble, has a new single.

46 year old Senegalese/American musician Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam popular as Akon releases a brand new single and video tagged “Wakonda“.

The song was named after the popular word ‘Wakanda‘ which a lot of people now refer to as Africa, inspired by the blockbusters ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers’.

