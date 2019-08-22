Akon – Wakonda

American singer, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and actor, who rose to prominence in 2004 following the release of “Locked Up”, the first single from his debut album, Trouble, has a new single.

46 year old Senegalese/American musician Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam popular as Akon releases a brand new single and video tagged “Wakonda“.

The song was named after the popular word ‘Wakanda‘ which a lot of people now refer to as Africa, inspired by the blockbusters ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Avengers’.