Nigerian American singer Jidenna is set to drop his ”85toAfrica” album tomorrow 23rd August and he’s doing everything including grinding to promote it.

The 34 year old has been spotted in a club with a lady, and both of them are helping each other feel better with some block busting moves.

We told you this guy is no husband material for now, after he announced he needed a wife on Twitter. If you had an album to promote, won’t you do whatever it takes?

See reactions on the visual here.

I believe in monogamy. I believe in polyamory. I believe in marriage. I believe in non-traditional union. There are agreements & compromises to be made in every relationship. Most of all, I believe in Love & Honesty as the foundation. I’m looking for wifey… — Jidenna (@Jidenna) August 20, 2019

Jidenna knack this girl something nih sha😮 pic.twitter.com/oo1u63Ug2P — Proper Ijebu boy🇳🇬 (@OsikoBolu) August 22, 2019

Jidenna want a wife but IS HE WALKING IN THE SPIRIT OF A HUSBAND????? — Big Sister Chocolate Thai 👑 (@KLCHII) August 22, 2019

You'll just be on your own and see your babe on Twitter grinding on Jidenna. Scenes 🙃😂😂😂😂 — rebelle fleur (@__chidalu) August 22, 2019

Has Jidenna been hitting the gym? Because I saw his chest and screamed "Yes lord" — Ifeanyichukwu ✨ (@Somebodyschild_) August 22, 2019

Where do I sign up to dance with Jidenna ? — الله أكبر (@vanxkrah) August 22, 2019

JIDENNA IS FINISHING YOUR GIRLS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/YtdrakwRnh — #IThAmBo OUT RN! "🔥 (@IamLeeCore) August 22, 2019

At Which event specifically will I find my husband @Jidenna ?? pic.twitter.com/fhMKzhohzl — 🇰🇪 panyops thee STALLION (@123nje) August 22, 2019

