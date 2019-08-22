Jidenna

Nigerian American singer Jidenna is set to drop his ”85toAfrica” album tomorrow 23rd August and he’s doing everything including grinding to promote it.

The 34 year old has been spotted in a club with a lady, and both of them are helping each other feel better with some block busting moves.

We told you this guy is no husband material for now, after he announced he needed a wife on Twitter. If you had an album to promote, won’t you do whatever it takes?

See reactions on the visual here.

Jidenna doesn’t need a wife