The only thing Azeez Fashola, popular as Naira Marley has done wrong today, is being himself with the release of his controversial songs.

Naira Marley is also popular for promoting internet fraud and masturbation with his songs ”Am I A Yahoo Boy” and ”Soapy”.

Social media is not taking it easy with the singer as some of them think he is a bad influence on this generation and the upcoming ones.

Others have varying opinion though. See some reactions below.

The likes of Naira Marley nd Zlatan come nd take this one na😂😂. Una Brain go just Shut down😂 pic.twitter.com/QtwxFDr6QG — Fvcking TALL 😨💘 (@luckyosaze21) August 22, 2019

I'm not arguing that Naira Marley is not a negative influence, but name one artist that is a positive influence? pic.twitter.com/cbatz8wSrv — Brymo (@Ebraheem001_) August 22, 2019

On Twitter: "I hate naira marley his songs dont make sense, he's a negative influence" yen yen yen In parties: O te sele bo…. pic.twitter.com/nybVr7knHz — lethal antidote (@koladeeeee) August 22, 2019

Naira Marley joined twitter July 2019, has 10k followers and he's verified. But you're there with your 2k followers since 2016 you joined shouting Naira Marley is a bad influence. Ode ni e. — Macstones (@macstones_) August 22, 2019

I disagree Artistes are creative people who are not supposed to be made role models If we vibe to foreign artistes rapping about Truffle Butter

Guns

Cocaine

3somes

GangBangs Why are we trying to police Naira Marley's art ? https://t.co/1E2Cog5SoI — Cinderella Man (@Osi_Suave) August 22, 2019

What has Naira Marley sang about or said that your favourite A list artistes has not said or sang???

Just looking for easy targets to pour out your frustrations!!

But if Marlians Marlians come up, you will be shaking like agama lizard 🤔🤔 — i_am_o.b.a (@___bernie_) August 22, 2019

Naira Marley encourages fraud, masturbation and he’s a good example of “(if you’re rich And famous, you can get away with just about anything)”.. thus, he’s a bad influence. — walexblaze👑 (@walexblaze3) August 22, 2019

No matter how much we wanna deny it, Naira Marley is a negative influence. — Brown Sugar🍫✨🍫✨🍫✨ (@yettyclassy) August 22, 2019

