Naira Marley

The only thing Azeez Fashola, popular as Naira Marley has done wrong today, is being himself with the release of his controversial songs.

Naira Marley is also popular for promoting internet fraud and masturbation with his songs ”Am I A Yahoo Boy” and ”Soapy”.

Social media is not taking it easy with the singer as some of them think he is a bad influence on this generation and the upcoming ones.

Others have varying opinion though. See some reactions below.