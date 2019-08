Nollywood has a new movie titled ”The Good” and you need to make preparations to see it when it comes out.

The film tells the story of a wealthy man, who exposes his son to the dealings of business a little too early at his own peril.

Directed by Scott Roberts, the movie stars Alex Usifo, Sola Sobowale, Scott Roberts, Tana Adelana, Bolanle Ninalowo and a host of others.

From the 6th of September, you can see the movie in cinemas across Nigeria.

