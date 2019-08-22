Two separate protests erupted in front of the Oyo State House of Assembly complex, Agodi Secretariat, Ibadan on Thursday as the house members were about to grill three commissioner-nominees, including the 27-year- old Oluwaseun Fakorede.

The two protests were all about Fakorede: while a group demonstrated in his support, another objected to his nomination as a commissioner.

According to a report by The Nation, the anti-Fakorede group comprised PDP members in the state, who claimed that Fakorede’s father had defected to the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) before the election.

The protesters urged lawmakers not to screen or confirm the nomination.

The pro-Fakorede demonstrators, made of students and representatives of student associations, said Fakorede has the capacity to deliver and represent the youth in Governor Seyi Makinde’s cabinet.

