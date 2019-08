Creatively talented Nigerian indigenous rapper Phyno hints on dropping a new album ‘Deal With It’ on the fourth of September 2019.

The announcement was made by Phyno via Instagram on Tuesday, 20th of August where the rapper said

DEAL WITH IT!!! The album 💽3 4/9/19 🗡 @duroarts_

This album will be a follow up on his 2016 ‘PlayMaker’ album that had hit songs like Link Up, Abulo, Financial Woman and many more.

