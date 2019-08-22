President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Zaria, Kaduna State, commissioned two landmark projects: an edifice built by Central Bank of Nigeria for the Postgraduate School of Ahmadu Bello University and a life-changing water expansion scheme done by Governor Nasir El-Rufai for the people of Zaria.

At the commissioning of the water scheme, Buhari pledged that his administration will continue to implement policies and execute people-oriented projects that will change the narrative for Nigerians.

He said the Federal Government, in spite of lean resources, spent N11.8 billion on the construction of the multipurpose 186.1 Million Cubic Meters Galma Dam as a contribution to the project.

”This project is the culmination of the joint efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Kaduna State Government, Islamic Development Bank and the African Development Bank.

”The multilateral nature of the funding for this project underscores the great importance the Kaduna State Government and the Federal Government attach to this project, which is designed to provide adequate water to the growing city of Zaria and its environs, ” President Buhari said.

Commending Governor Rufai for completing the water project which had hitherto languished for years, the President said: ‘‘I am aware that the governor undertook to offset all outstanding payments to the contractor in 2015 which led to the resumption of construction activities at the 150 Million Litres-per- day water treatment plant.’’

”To our multilateral partners, the Islamic Development Bank and the African Development Bank, we are grateful for your part in providing the needed funding to undertake and complete the transmission mains, service reservoirs, booster stations and distribution network.

”We could not have done it without your contributions. We are hopeful that this partnership will continue as we seek to reach out to other communities, cities and states in Nigeria to provide water facilities and other essential services,” he said.

At Ahmadu Bello University, where Buhari commissioned the Post Graduate Centre of Excellence built by the Central Bank of Nigeria, he assured Nigerians that his administration will not rest until it delivers on its commitments on quality education, including investing more resources in the sector and providing a conducive learning environment in the academia.

He said the Federal government, under his watch, had invested close to N1.3 trillion towards the development of the education sector in the past 4 years, excluding funds spent on overhead and personnel costs.

Commending the CBN for providing the Centre, sited at the Samaru campus of the institution, the President said:

‘‘By this exercise, we are building on the vision of the founder of this great institution, Late and great Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, who, as Premier of Northern Nigeria, established this institution almost six decades ago.

‘‘It is on record that this University has made giant contributions towards the development of our nation and we remain grateful to the Founder of this vision.’’

Expressing concern over the state of facilities in Nigerian universities, due to long years of perennial funding challenges, the President promised that his administration will continue to place premium on education at all levels.

‘‘It is no longer a secret that the state of facilities in our universities and other institutions of higher learning has not kept pace with the requirements of the ever-growing population of students and other stakeholders or with modern methods of learning.

‘‘This has largely been due to the perennial funding challenge over the years. As an administration, we are committed and determined to continue to fund our vital institutions, even in the face of limited financial resources”, he said.

