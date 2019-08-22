The National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal in Kogi, sitting in Abuja has upheld the election of Rep. David Zacharia, representing Idah Federal Constituency.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice A.O Chijioke, dismissed the petition filed by the petitioner, Mr Emmanuel Egwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lack of merit.

Delivering judgment, Chijioke said that the petitioner failed to discharge the burden of prove placed on him.

Counsel to the petitioner, Mr Ibrahim Isiaka. had earlier told the tribunal that Zacharia lacked the necessary qualification to contest in the election.

He accused Zacharia of certificate forgery, false declaration under oath and that the election was marred with violence, snatching of ballot boxes, multiple voting, none use of voter card readers and unlawful vote allocation.

Reacting to the judgment Isiaka said that though they are bound by the judgment, they will study it and take further legal actions.

The counsel said he would discuss with the petitioner with a view to appeal the judgment.

On his part, the legal counsel to the accused, Mr Smiala Abbas described the ruling as victory for democracy, for the people of the constituency and for Nigeria in general.

Zacharia is member of the House of Representatives, representing Idah Federal Constituency of Kogi.

The constituency is made up of Idah, Ibaji, Ofu and Igalamela Odolu Local Government Areas.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

