Controversial ex-Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that as long as he lives, he will continue to be a nightmare and a source of deep sorrow, anxiety and pain for the oppressor and those who believe that the Yoruba and him are nothing but serfs and slaves.

“That is my calling. That is my mission. And whatever the cost, as long as the Lord is with me, I shall do it till the end,” Fani-Kayode said on Thursday.

He insisted that he is not a racist or a tribalist, neither a religious bigot or a hater of non-Christians, but that he believed in the unity of Nigeria but that unity could only be based on one premise: the equality of every tribe, no matter how big or small, and the equality of every faith.

“Those who tamper with that premise and who enthrone their tribe and faith above others are the enemies of our unity and not me. It is only in Nigeria that the victims are regarded as the villains and the oppressors are regarded as the heroes. Let me make my position clear: if we refuse to ensure that there is equality of all our tribes and ethnic nationalities and equality of faith then Nigeria can go to blazes. I despise servitude.

“I was not born to be ruled or born to serve whilst others, from a different racial and ethnic stock, were supposedly born to rule. I am a proud man, from a proud lineage, from a strong and proud ethnic nationality, who serves a proud and mighty God. If others are ready to forget who and what they are, I am not. If others are ready to bow before Baal, I am not. If others are ready to prostitute their principles, bury their conscience, jettison their values, betray their people, sell their souls and serve the devil, I am not,” he said.

Fani-Kayode stated that he would rather die on his feet than live on his knees and that he would rather struggle and live by faith than eat of the accursed Kings’ meat.

“The Bible says, “what profiteth a man to gain the world and lose his soul?” I would rather take the long and hard road of piety, humility, courage, struggle, persecution, misrepresentation and suffering and preserve my precious and eternal soul than take the easy road of compromise and slavish capitulation and lose my salvation.

“I reject and break the chains of servitude and bondage which the enemies of God and adversaries of humanity seek to place on me. I refuse to bend the knee to those that seek to conquer, subjugate and enslave me and my people. Give me freedom and equal rights or give me death! To live is Christ and to die is gain! As long as I live I will continue to fight for the oppressed, speak for the voiceless and give hope to the weak, the vulnerable, the despised, the hated, the persecuted and the marginalised,” he stated.

