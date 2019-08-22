American singer and rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, popular as Lil Wayne and U.S. reality television personality, rapper, businesswoman, and author Toya Wright’s daughter Reginae Carter, who is also a reality Tv star has acquired her first home.

The 20 year old shared the news on her page with the caption that reads:

Today is a big day for me ! At the age of 20 years old , I just got the keys to my own house 🤗 I’m a homeowner now 🎊so blessed and thankful ! This process was the most tedious process I’ve ever had to be apart of in my life lol but I’m so glad it’s finally over ! Big thanks to @b_luxurious for helping me find my dream home 🤗 housewarming coming soon ! Imma need MTV cribs to come holla at me lol ! #sohappy #blessed

Her mum commented: I’m so proud of you! Love you!💕💕#shesahomeownernow

