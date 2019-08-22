Reginae Carter

American singer and rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, popular as Lil Wayne and U.S. reality television personality, rapper, businesswoman, and author Toya Wright’s daughter Reginae Carter, who is also a reality Tv star has acquired her first home.

The 20 year old shared the news on her page with the caption that reads:

Today is a big day for me ! At the age of 20 years old , I just got the keys to my own house 🤗 I’m a homeowner now 🎊so blessed and thankful ! This process was the most tedious process I’ve ever had to be apart of in my life lol but I’m so glad it’s finally over ! Big thanks to @b_luxurious for helping me find my dream home 🤗 housewarming coming soon ! Imma need MTV cribs to come holla at me lol ! #sohappy #blessed

Her mum commented: I’m so proud of you! Love you!💕💕#shesahomeownernow

