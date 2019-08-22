Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi has said that the continuous implementation of strategic maternal child survival interventions, policies, programmes and projects by the State Government is geared towards reduction of maternal and child mortality in Lagos State.

Abayomi who stated this during an advocacy meeting with some stakeholders, community leaders and residents of Badore Community in Eti-Osa local government area of the State noted that local and national statistics of maternal and child mortality and morbidity rate were of utmost concern to the state government hence the adoption of various strategies to combat it.

“One of these strategies is the construction of maternal and childcare centre (MCC); a specialized healthcare centre for mothers and children aimed at taking maternal and child health care closer to the people by reducing the travel time and improving the quality care to the highest possible standard”, the Commissioner said.

Abayomi, who was represented at the meeting by the Director of Projects in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusoga Oduwole noted that the State government has completed yet another MCC which is located on Ogombo Road along Abraham Adesanya Estate in Eti-Osa local government area as part of effort to increase access of residents of the area to qualitative and efficient maternal and child health services.

“The facility which will commence operation soon is a four-floor 110-bed complex designed to respond to maternal and child health issues by providing quality services for the restoration, improvement and promotion of the health and well-being of women, babies and children in the local government area and adjoining communities”, he said.

The Commissioner explained that the facility has two theatres where surgeries could be done, consulting rooms, treatment rooms, antenatal and post natal wards, baby nursery, pharmacy, laboratory, and offices among others.

Abayomi added that the construction of MCCs in Lagos State was designed to stem the tide of maternal deaths which occurred as a result of delivery by unskilled birth attendants, hemorrhage, infection, obstructed labour and malaria among others stressing that women should not die in the course of life procreation process.

According to him, “the concept of the construction of maternal and childcare centres was mooted with the conviction that these interventions would impact positively on the health indices of our mothers and children who constitute a significant percentage of clients attended to at public health facilities”

The Commissioner noted that the Eti-Osa MCC would commence operation before the end of the week and will serve as a referral centre to all primary health facilities in Eti-Osa local government and accompanying communities.

He opined that the facility will yield the much desired and anticipated impact towards the reduction of maternal and child mortality in the area.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

