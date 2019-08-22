The Lagos State Government has directed Local Governments in the state to begin biometric capturing of residents in their domains living in flood-prone areas.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said this became necessary to adequately ensure their safety during heavy rains.

Speaking during a Road Show on Flood Awareness Campaign, organised to strengthening the Local Emergency Management Committee on disaster management, the DG said the biometric capturing would also help the state government to plan ahead for conducive relief camps in case of any emergency.

He urged those living in flood-prone areas to avail themselves for the biometrics in their local governments and clean their environment against flood.

“The essence of the biometric is to ensure that we have data in place so that we will know the numbers of our citizens that are vulnerable to flood and we can be able to ensure their safety,” he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that government had put in measures to ameliorate the situation of flooding whenever it arose, as he urged residents to be responsible for their lives.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the sensitization campaign was necessary to educate Lagos residents on the danger inherent in blocking waterways and drainages across the State.

The LASEMA boss said the present administration in the State was not taking the prediction of heavy flood by the Nigerian Metrological Agency NIMET for granted, hence the need for proactive steps to combat it whenever it occurred in Lagos with assurance that all hands were on deck in the agency and other stakeholders.

He said: “Today is another critical milestone in Lagos State after predictions of NIMET that we are vulnerable to flood. We want to sensitise the citizens of Lagos on how to well prepared and mitigate flood in the State. The administration of Governor Sanwo-Olu has placed safety of lives and properties paramount as one of his agendas and we need to ensure safety of our people and liase with all key stakeholders that manage emergency in Lagos State to achieve this.”

Disaster management agencies which took part in the road show were the Red Cross, Nigeria Immigration, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Lagos State Task Force, Nigerian Civil Defence and the Nigerian Police.

The agencies moved from Alausa to Ketu-Ikosi, Ojodu, Ifako Ijaiye and Ikeja sensitising residents on the need to be adequately prepared for the rainy season.

