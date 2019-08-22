Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting ready to celebrate their “I Do’s” again!

A Bieber source tells PEOPLE the couple, who married last September, have been preparing for a party to commemorate their wedding, which secretly took place at a New York courthouse just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas in July 2018.

“They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while,” the source says, adding, “Hailey works with a planner.”

When news of their marriage was made public, an insider told PEOPLE at the time that Bieber, 25, and Baldwin, 22, wanted to have a religious ceremony and celebration with family and friends shortly after.

“They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” the source shares. “They are very happy about their married life together.”

Though specific details on her wedding party have been kept under wraps, Baldwin already dished on a potential venue.

“I just picture lights strung everywhere. I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful,” Baldwin said in a September 2018 interview with The Cut. “My sister will be my bridesmaid. I was hers and maybe Justin’s little sister as a flower girl.”

Recently, Bieber showered Baldwin with some love on Instagram, posting a heartwarming tribute to her and their marriage.

“I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me,” he wrote, sharing eight photos of his wife. “I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday.”

In July, the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement, which a source told PEOPLE is “such an important date for both of them,” adding that the singer was “so sure that Hailey is the one.”

The model also marked their engagement anniversary on Instagram with a sweet dedication to her husband. “1 year ago I said yes to being your best friend for life, and today I have never loved you more,” she wrote. ”Life gets more beautiful everyday because of you, my heart belongs to you forever. Here’s to learning and growing together.”

