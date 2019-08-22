Ugandan singer, songwriter, and guitarist, who sings RnB, reggae, and acoustic soul, has been hosted on Focus on Africa and is the campaign ambassador for the Red Card to Drunk Driving campaign by Uganda Breweries Limited Irene Ntale has signed a major deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria.

Irene who is a leading female artists on the continent, will be the first artist from Uganda to be signed to (UMGNG).

Ntalé released her first single, ‘Nyamba’ under Universal Music Group Nigeria on Wednesday 21st August. The word, ‘Nyamba’ means ‘Help Me’ in Luganda, Ntalé’s local dialect. ‘Nyamba’ is a romantic ballad inspired by past experience. The track is very personal to Ntalé as it speaks to the fragility and vulnerability of love.

Ntalé says, ‘I want all my fans to fall in love, dance, and be unafraid to express themselves when they listen to this song”. A hopeless romantic, she wants her fans to love without the limitations of ego. According to the songstress, love knows no ego.

Ntalé is a multifaceted artist whose genre-blending mix of RnB, Afropop, reggae, and acoustic soul has formed her unique sound. The ‘Nyamba’ release comes highly anticipated following the release of hit singles such as ‘Kyolowooza’, ‘Stamina Daddy’, and ‘Gukuba’.

General Manager of Universal Music Group Nigeria, Ezegozie Eze commented;

“We are excited to have Ntalé join the family. She is an extremely talented artist and her dedication to her craft has paid off in East Africa. This partnership has been 2 years in the making and we are excited to be on this journey with her as she sets her eyes on Africa and then the world”.

Since their arrival into the market, Universal Music Group Nigeria has been on a mission to push African sound globally. The signing of this East African superstar is yet another opportunity for UMG Nigeria to take Africa to the world and bring the world to Africa. Ntalé’s deal with the entertainment company goes beyond music, she will also be partnering with U-Live Africa (a division of Universal Music Group Nigeria) to produce her annual concert Ntalé Live, which debuted in 2018 with a sold-out show at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

“Being signed to Universal Music Group, Nigeria is the beginning of a new journey as we plan to take over the world.”

