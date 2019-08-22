Miley Cyrus has debunked growing speculations around her split from Liam Hemsworth. The “Slide Away” singer took to Twitter on Thursday to speak candidly on her breakup one day after Hemsworth officially filed for divorce with the intention of making it clear that she did not cheat on the “Hunger Games” actor with her rumoured new flame, Kaitlynn Carter.

Read all her tweets for her story:

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” she wrote, before calling attention to her wild past behaviour. “It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.

“I fucked up and cheated in relationships when I was young.

I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it.

“I swung on a wrecking ball naked.

“There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history.

But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

“I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will”

BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.

I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 22, 2019

.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

