A woman has allegedly beaten her four-year old daughter to death in Akure, Ondo State and escaped with the corpse.

The unidentified woman was said to have beaten the girl to coma and later rushed her to the Ondo State University Teaching Hospital, Akure, where she was confirmed dead,

The whereabouts of the woman is unknown.

A nurse in the hospital, who craved anonymity, explained that the woman brought the girl to the children’s department of the hospital on Wednesday night.

“The woman brought the girl to the children’s emergency ward of the hospital for treatment. As we are trying to attend to her, we noticed that she must have beaten the little girl to death.

“If you see the body of the girl, there were marks all over her body, which shows that it was a case of child abuse. By the time the doctor on duty could rush and attend to her, it was discovered that she brought the girl to the hospital dead.

“The doctor had to quickly tell the woman that the child she brought to the hospital was dead already. Before you know it, the woman grabbed the girl and ran out of the hospital.

“All efforts to stop her was not successful as we did not know how she just managed to escape from the hospital, so the matter had to be reported to the police,” she told the PUNCH.

Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph confirmed the incident and said investigation had already begun into the matter.

He, however, noted that there was no proper record of the case registered at the hospital, declaring that efforts were ongoing to track the woman.

“We have already sent in some officers to go and investigate the case to know what actually went wrong,” the PPRO said.

Also, confirming the incident, the Administrative Secretary of the hospital, Mr. Dayo Owoseni disclosed that, “I only heard about the incident this (Thursday) morning and we have called on the doctor on duty to come over and explained what happened to us.”

