There have been questions begging for answers ever since the announcement of Seun Fakorede as a commissioner-nominee by Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde.

A group had protested on Wednesday at the gate of Oyo state assembly with a claim that Seun Fakorede is an APC nominee imposed on Gov. Makinde by godfathers.

However, the answer to how the 27-year-old man met with Governor Makinde has been revealed.

It was gathered that he messaged Gov. Makinde on LinkedIn on March 5, 2018.

The young man had offered to work as a volunteer with the governor before elections and proved himself worthy.

Here is the conversation they had on LinkedIn:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

