Former Black Stars of Ghana player, Junior Agogo died on Thursday in London at the age of 40.

According to GHANAsoccernet.com, the former Zamalek player passed in London on Thursday morning.

He made his debut for the Black Stars in May 2006 in a friendly against French league side OGC Nice.

The 40-year old became a local hero after his impressive display with the Black Stars at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which was held in Ghana.

Agogo scored three goals for the Black Stars at the AFCON 2008, helping the team to reach the semi-finals and picking third place in the competition.

He played for the national team between 2006 and 2009.

Agogo had stints with Shieffield Wednesday, Chicago Fire, Queens Park Rangers, Bristol Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Zamalek, Apollon Limassol, and Hibernian

