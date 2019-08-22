The Wife of Zamfara governor, Hajiya Balkisu Bello-Matawalle on Thursday expressed her displeasure over the alarming rate of drug abuse among youths and women in the society.

Bello-Matawalle made this known in Gusau on Thursday while receiving Nisa’usunnah Association, a Zamfara-based Non-Governmental Organisation in her office.

”It is worrisome to note the rate at which drug abuse is increasing among women and youths in the society.

”It is a serious issue of concern not only in Zamfara and Nigeria but the world over.

“It is very unfortunate today that even women, who are mothers are involved in drug abuse.

“I am happy with the efforts you have been making in this regard. I will partner with you and other relevant authorities to see how we can find lasting solution to this problem.

“We are going partner to ensure effective enlightenment campaigns against drug abuse and to create awareness on the dangers associated with it, “she said.

In her response, the Chairperson of the Association, Malama Jamila Musa, called for partnership with the state government to check the menace of drug use in the society.

She said the association was founded to enlighten members of the public on dangers associated with drug abuse, divorce and unemployment among women, especially in the rural areas.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

