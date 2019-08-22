The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, on Thursday said the embattled Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo refused to appear before its panel investigating the rape allegation against him.

Busola Dakolo had accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago in Ilorin, Kwara State when she was still 16 years old.

The PFN said because he refused to appear before the panel, the probe had been declared inconclusive.

According to PFN National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emma Isong, who spoke with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday, Busola and her husband, Timi Dakolo appeared before the panel while Fatoyinbo did not.

Details later…

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

