Commissioner nominee, Seun Fakorede has thanked all his well wishers, especially youth for the “outpour of love” ever since the announcement of his new height.

The Head of Oyo state Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin on Monday confirmed that a 27-year-old man from Ibarapaland had been picked for commissioner by Governor Seyi Makinde.

However, it was gathered that his social media pages have been buzzing with congratulatory messages from every nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

He said: “This is to express my gratitude to Nigerians, especially the Youth, for the outpour of love and best wishes since my nomination as Commissioner was announced.

“I’m grateful. I’ve been overwhelmed since the announcement.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the governor of Oyo state, and also addressed one of the requests from Nigerian youth by stating he won’t disappoint as an ambassador of the youth constituency.

“I express my gratitude to our Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde. I promise not to disappoint the Youth Constituency.”

On his screening, he confirmed he would be screened today by the distinguished members of Oyo State House of Assembly.

“Today, 22nd August, 2019, I, together with two others, will be screened, by distinguished members of Oyo State House of Assembly led by Rt. (Hon.) Adebo Ogundoyin.”

