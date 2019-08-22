By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Super Falcons player, Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine has died after a brief illness, the Nigerian Football Federation, NFF, said on Thursday.

The NFF, on its twitter handle said the death of Chiejine was sad.

The body said Chiejine died on Wednesday and that she captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 (Now U20).

Chiejine was born in May 17, 1983. She was a strike who played for SSVSM-Kairat Almaty in the Kazakhstani Championship.

She had also played for FC Indiana in USA’s W-League, KMF Kuopio and PK-35 Vantaa in Finland and Zvezda Perm in Russia.

She had been a senior international, taking part in the 1999, 2003 and 2007 World Cups and the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics. As of 2007 she had scored 15 goals in 61 games for Nigeria.

