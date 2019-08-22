Married couples go through a lot to keep their home and family together, by making endless sacrifices and doing everything else to keep the union.
Women are the ones BBNaija’s former housemate Alex is focusing on in a very long poem she wrote on her timeline. Alex outlines some of what a lady puts up with, just to make sure her marriage doesn’t crash.
She wrote:
SOMEDAYS
She is worried and hopes she is a good wife #worries
She feels bad as he doesn’t compliment as much anymore and isn’t and sweet as he was in the beginning #change
She gets home from work really tired and the last thing she wants to hear is her children screaming and playing #stressful
She cooks with the available ingredients because there isn’t money to buy more and she hopes the food is manageable #pray
She hopes and prays she gives birth to kids just like others already have. #hope
She is in the kitchen almost all day because her husband has his meeting group and it’s his turn to host #sundaymeetings
She is constantly trying to figure out what lane her child wants to take in life and is bothered if she is a good mum #worries
She wishes her husband is at home a lot more #absense
She prays to God to give her the strength to stand her in-laws as they are super annoying #inlaws
She goes to her child’s school almost all the time to caution the teachers on her how to treat her child #school
She has the emotionally supportive husband that doesn’t have money to spend on her #money
She comes back late from work and just wishes her husband will understand and not engage in any argument #understanding
She wishes she married someone else #regrets
She sees those things she didn’t notice before marriage but has no choice than to stay #foresight
She has an annoying house help that always has to be told what to do which is really frustrating #annoying
She said she has forgiven her husband for cheating but it constantly hurts her #forgiveness
She knows her husband is cheating but has to keep quiet for marriage sake #seal
She is having the best marriage ever #happy
She cries all the time praying to God to heal her sick husband or child #sickness
Drop your own stories on (LIFE OF A MARRIED WOMAN )
#LifeOfaMarriedWoman #connectwithalex
#RespectMarriedWomen
