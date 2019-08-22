Married couples go through a lot to keep their home and family together, by making endless sacrifices and doing everything else to keep the union.

Women are the ones BBNaija’s former housemate Alex is focusing on in a very long poem she wrote on her timeline. Alex outlines some of what a lady puts up with, just to make sure her marriage doesn’t crash.

She wrote:

SOMEDAYS

She is worried and hopes she is a good wife #worries

She feels bad as he doesn’t compliment as much anymore and isn’t and sweet as he was in the beginning #change

She gets home from work really tired and the last thing she wants to hear is her children screaming and playing #stressful

She cooks with the available ingredients because there isn’t money to buy more and she hopes the food is manageable #pray

She hopes and prays she gives birth to kids just like others already have. #hope

She is in the kitchen almost all day because her husband has his meeting group and it’s his turn to host #sundaymeetings

She is constantly trying to figure out what lane her child wants to take in life and is bothered if she is a good mum #worries

She wishes her husband is at home a lot more #absense

She prays to God to give her the strength to stand her in-laws as they are super annoying #inlaws

She goes to her child’s school almost all the time to caution the teachers on her how to treat her child #school

She has the emotionally supportive husband that doesn’t have money to spend on her #money

She comes back late from work and just wishes her husband will understand and not engage in any argument #understanding

She wishes she married someone else #regrets

She sees those things she didn’t notice before marriage but has no choice than to stay #foresight

She has an annoying house help that always has to be told what to do which is really frustrating #annoying

She said she has forgiven her husband for cheating but it constantly hurts her #forgiveness

She knows her husband is cheating but has to keep quiet for marriage sake #seal

She is having the best marriage ever #happy

She cries all the time praying to God to heal her sick husband or child #sickness

Drop your own stories on (LIFE OF A MARRIED WOMAN )

#LifeOfaMarriedWoman #connectwithalex

#RespectMarriedWomen

