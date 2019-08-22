Zhao Yanbo, the Chinese ambassador to Botswana, on Thursday announced that a total of 52 Botswana students had been admitted into Chinese universities under scholarships in 2019.

Zhao, speaking at the farewell reception for 2019 Chinese Government scholarship beneficiaries in Gaborone, said China would continue to provide assistance and cooperate with Botswana in areas of education and capacity building.

The nominees were selected from over 2,000 applicants who were keen on the Chinese Government scholarships programme for Botswana students.

Zhao also noted that over the years, more than 600 China government-sponsored students have completed their studies in China and have since returned to Botswana to serve their home country.

Most of the 200 Botswana students studying in China are self-sponsored, Zhao said, adding that China have become one of the favourite destinations for young Botswana to study overseas.

Zhao emphasised that China and Botswana’s long-standing cooperative relations had a long record of vigorous cooperation in various areas since the establishment of diplomatic ties 44 years ago.

Tebogo Bagopi, the Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Tertiary Education, Research, Science and Technology, encouraged beneficiaries to learn the norms and culture of the Chinese people and to abide by the laws of the country.

She also encouraged them to maximise opportunities in foreign land and be ready to develop their homeland after completing their studies.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

