By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Police Command has sacked four policemen who shot dead two unarmed suspects at Iba area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu had ordered the arrest of the four police officers involved in extrajudicial killings of two unarmed suspects at Iba.

“The Policemen were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the Provost Department. They were tried on three count charges bothering on discreditable conduct; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority; and Damage to Article.

“The four policemen were found guilty and awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution. They were subsequently handed over to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court,” Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, said in a statement on Thursday.

The four suspects, Ex-Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Ex-Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Ex-Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Ex-Corporal Aliyu Mukaila were today arraigned in Magistrate Court 5, Ebute Meta for conspiracy and murder and were remanded in Ikoyi prison.

“The case is adjourned to September 23 for Directorate of Public Prosecution, PPP advise. This will serve as deterrent to others,” Elkana said.

