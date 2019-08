Nigeria’s mama Africa and Effyzzie Music talented music sensation – Yemi Alade, comes through with another lovely single tagged “Home“.

Yemi is set to release her brand new album which she dubbed ‘Woman Of Steel‘. Off the project, she serves us this melodious joint ‘Home‘ which was produced by Vtek.

You can pre order on Apple Music. See tracklist of the 13 track album set for release on August 30th 2019.

