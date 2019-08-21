By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, is always a hot topic of discourse anyday.

The 28 year old who rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing the lead single “Like to Party” from his debut studio album, L.I.F.E. keeps giving us hit songs back to back.

People are never satisfied, so they always look for something to talk about. On social media, some class of people thing Oluwa Burna is overrated, others say Olamide, Wizkid and Davido are way better than him while another group of persons say Burna Boy is a raw talent.

In other news, a white guy is here minding his business and singing Burna’s ”Ye” lyrics in the best way he can. The dude was really hilarious in his pronunciations but we think he tried.

Watch the video and leave a comment.

Me singing along to Burna Boy at #AFROPUNKJoburg pic.twitter.com/r6r1UQrKSP — patty (@patson_manda) August 20, 2019

See some reactions on Twitter.

Burna boy is a vibe a whole mood any where any place I don't understand most of this people here sef is it because burna is not yoruba u think is easy to blow wen u not yoruba burna boy forever — Nengi George🇳🇬 (@boragofficial) August 21, 2019

Burna has always been there, right from the start, the bro is on another level, u shouldn't even compare him to any African artist, burna is a legend in the making, he is changing d world with his vibes and music, he is championing Africa as a true African… #AfricanGiant — Oh! no_its ONO (@AkpederiO) August 20, 2019

So Burna Boy's mum is his manager. Everything makes sense now. "Bose Ogulu urges ambitious young women to not wait for others to give them recognition, but to instead continue to do the work that will make their presence impossible to ignore."https://t.co/i0TdN1t5fv — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) August 20, 2019

