Burna Boy

By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian Afro-fusion singer and songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, is always a hot topic of discourse anyday.

The 28 year old who rose to prominence in 2012 after releasing the lead single “Like to Party” from his debut studio album, L.I.F.E. keeps giving us hit songs back to back.

People are never satisfied, so they always look for something to talk about. On social media, some class of people thing Oluwa Burna is overrated, others say Olamide, Wizkid and Davido are way better than him while another group of persons say Burna Boy is a raw talent.

In other news, a white guy is here minding his business and singing Burna’s ”Ye” lyrics in the best way he can. The dude was really hilarious in his pronunciations but we think he tried.

