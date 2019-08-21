Mo Group Music and Films finally releases it’s debut movie titled “Black Rose” which features fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Mag Alison.

Black Rose is a bilingual (Yoruba and English language) movie that replicates the typical Lagos lifestyle where both languages are used daily.

Some of the casts include: Adeniyi Johnson, Yemi Solade, Saidi Balogun, Damilola Adegboro, Yinka Smart, and Adedoyin Kukoyi.

Black Rose is directed by Babatunde Oyeniya (T-Babs), produced by Adu Kolapo D’Son (EXL Films) and the executive producer is Ademola Adetunji.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

