In her weekly vlog, media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa is not happy with stingy guys.

Toke says guys like this are even stingy to themselves, they tend to have an issue with eating out and prefer they eat at home instead.

Whatever the lady wants or does, that will involve cash seems to be way too much. The 34 year old even went as far as praying, casting and binding such men from coming her way.

Watch the vlog below…

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp