Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has assigned portfolios to his ministers and stripped Babatunde Fashola of Minister of Power portfolio.

Fashola is now to head Ministry of Works and Housing. In 2015, Fashola was named a Super Minister as he headed three ministries-Power, Works and Housing.

But the Minister of Power has been giving to Sale Mamman from Taraba State.

Some of the ministers were returned to their former portfolios. They include: Dr. Chris Ngige (Minister of Labour and Employment), Alhaji Lai Muhammed (Minister of Information and Culture), Zainab Ahmed (Minister of Finance) and Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation)

Others are: Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice), Rotimi Amaechi (Minister of Transportation), Adamu Adamu (Minister of Education), Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science and Technology) and Geoffrey Onyeama (Minister of Foreign Affairs).

