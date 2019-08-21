Oap Tolu Oniru Demuren, popular as Toolz, her husband Captain Tunde Demuren, and their son are currently on a vacation in Jamaica.
The family was pictured wearing matching swimwears while at the beach, and they looked stunning.
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 1:30 pm
Oap Tolu Oniru Demuren, popular as Toolz, her husband Captain Tunde Demuren, and their son are currently on a vacation in Jamaica.
The family was pictured wearing matching swimwears while at the beach, and they looked stunning.
Join the conversation