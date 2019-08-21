Toolz & family

Oap Tolu Oniru Demuren, popular as Toolz, her husband Captain Tunde Demuren, and their son are currently on a vacation in Jamaica.

The family was pictured wearing matching swimwears while at the beach, and they looked stunning.

View this post on Instagram

Matchy-matchy in #MontegoBay catching some serious sun-rays. Guess whose idea the matchy-matchy was? 🙈

A post shared by Toolz Oniru-Demuren (@toolzo) on