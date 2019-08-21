By Jennifer Okundia
In celebration of the 4th anniversary of perfume brand Sapphire Scents, owned by Wale Jana, some of the brand influencers, family and friends trooped to CommonWealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA) for thanksgiving.
The Brand ambassadors who attended the event were movie star Tonto Dikeh, actor and comedian – Williams Uchemba, ex BBNaija housemate Teddy A, and fiancee Bam Bam and actress Regina Daniels.
Ceec who is also an ambassador of the brand, did not attend the event.
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA was called out by Timi Dakolo’s wife Busola Dakolo, over alleged rape, amongst other women who also came out to share their experiences with the alleged predator in June 2019.
Tonto who is also a humanitarian and someone who strongly preaches against rape, has now identified herself with COZA, thereby not practicing what she preaches. Fatoyinbo even prayed for them during the service.
This definitely did not go down well with some of her fans who have started disassociating themselves from her page already.
Tonto did not use her platform to speak against COZA pastor when the rape allegation was ongoing, probably due to her brand ambassador deal with his member Wale Jana. But in July, the mom of one personally led a protest to Apo High Court in Abuja, against one Idris Ebiloma who raped a 4 year old girl known as Khloe, urging that he be sentenced to life imprisonment. So what could this current event be telling us?
On her wall, she wrote:
Thanks to everyone who came out to celebrate with Us..
May the world celebrate you as you have done Us…
Thanks to my fellow Ambassadors,we are simply amazing @williamsuchemba
@iamteddya @ceec_official…
Met two amazing women @bammybestowed and @regina.daniels,God bless you both…And welcome to the family REGINA🥰
See some pictures here.
