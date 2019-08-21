Following Paul Pogba’s penalty miss against Wolves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly selected Marcus Rashford as Manchester United’s permanent penalty taker.

United had the chance to go top on Monday but fell short as Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, saved Pogba’s strike to maintain the scoreline at 1-1.

Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs also slammed Marcus Rashford for letting Pogba take the penalty.

According to The Sun, Solskjaer tore into the two players over the penalty incident in the dressing room at full time. And it is claimed the United boss told his players that Rashford will take penalties from now on.

Solskjaer who is known for always protecting his players publicly backed his players once again when quizzed by newsmen. He insisted both Pogba and Rashford are designated takers.

The United boss told Sky Sports: “It is up to them, there and then, to decide ‘this is mine’.

“Sometimes, players feel that they are confident to score. Paul has scored so many penalties for us but today Patricio made a good save.

Asked if the situation would change, Solskjaer said: “No. The two of them have been very confident before. Marcus scored last week and would have loved to but Paul was confident.”

However, Pogba suffered racial abuse after missing the penalty with teammates Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire both condemning social media users.

