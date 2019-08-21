MSN Gang comes through with a brand new record titled “Fake Fam” from her latest signee, Sellah Malaika.
The song features the CEO of Arogumenite Sounds/MSG Gang, Oritse Femi. The track is about fake friends who pretend to be good.
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:32 pm
