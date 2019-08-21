President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged ministers inaugurated on Wednesday to build on the achievements recorded by his administration in the last four years.

“We have a challenge to build a country where everyone can maximise his or her potential. We must build a country where opportunities abound for everyone. Work has started; we must all get down to action,” Buhari said in a speech at the ceremony in Abuja.

He said that the two-day retreat with the ministers held on Monday and Tuesday had specified the roadmap and focus of government in the next four years, stressing that the priorities would form the base for building a strong Nigeria.

Buhari urged the ministers to strive to improve the economy, fight corruption and create a Nigeria that would engage its 20 million unemployed and unemployable people into productive ventures.

“We must make everyone productive. We must make everyone an asset to the country. Everyone must be fully engaged,” he said.

Buhari also emphasised the need for adequate security so that Nigerians could live in peace.

He said that key economic indicators would be used to assess the ministers performances, urging them to work hard to give Nigerians the good governance they deserved.

Buhari admitted that there had been challenges, but said that Nigerians must not fail to recognise the achievements record so far.

He directed the ministers to work closely with the permanent secretaries and heads of parastatals and agencies of their ministries, and emphasised the need for collective efforts towards success.

He also emphasised the need for closer and constant communication and coordination among the officials, adding that all communications requiring his attention must be routed through the Chief of Staff.

Buhari also warned them against allowing political differences, primordial interests and other considerations to affect the prime goal of providing quality service and good governance to Nigeria and Nigerians.

“You must strive to do what is right even if it is difficult,” he declared.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

