Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa has urged Nigerians to conduct themselves in a proper manner to avoid being marginalised.

Her reactions followed the claim that Nigerian passports were carefully isolated on arrival in Nairobi, in a message sent to her by Nigerian blogger, Japheth Omojuwa.

Omojuwa Wrote: “It is interesting to see that travelers with Nigerian passports are carefully isolated on arrival in Nairobi. Then yellow cards scanned. Not done to other nationals. Not a good sight.”

In response to his claim, Dabiri-Erewa wrote: “Will have to find out why but the way we conduct ourselves also matter. For instance, many caught with fake yellow cards may be behind the decision, but will bring to the attention of our mission there.

Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw who also gave her opinion said Nigerians are been ill-treated globally.

Henshaw said: “We are always treated like the chewed gum under the shoes at most borders. Within Africa and internationally. The green passport does not inspire confidence. Many stories abound.”

