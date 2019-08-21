The Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was absent from the 2-day ministerial retreat has arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Oyo-Ita who is under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged financial infractions to the tune of N3bn was scheduled to make presentation on Tuesday but didn’t show up.

She was speculated to have turned in her resignation on Monday.

She was seen entering the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari on today, but it’s unclear if she will be part of the inauguration ceremonies for the ministers-designate.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

