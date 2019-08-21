The inauguration of the 43 ministers is currently ongoing at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja right now.

The Senate had earlier screened and cleared the 43 nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 30, 2019.

Seventh batch of Ministers take oath of office

Lagos – Babatunde Fashola

Nasarawa – Mohammed H. Abdullahi

Niger – Zubair Dada

Ogun – Olamilekan Adegbite

Ondo – Tayo Alasoadura

12:50pm: 8th Batch of Ministers take oath of office

The eighth batch of ministers that took oath of office are:

Rauf Aregbesola ( Osun State),

Sunday Dare (Oyo State)

Paulen Talen (Plateau State)

Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State)

Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto State)

