The inauguration of the 43 ministers is currently ongoing at the Council Chamber, State House, Abuja right now.
The Senate had earlier screened and cleared the 43 nominees sent by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 30, 2019.
Seventh batch of Ministers take oath of office
Lagos – Babatunde Fashola
Nasarawa – Mohammed H. Abdullahi
Niger – Zubair Dada
Ogun – Olamilekan Adegbite
Ondo – Tayo Alasoadura
12:50pm: 8th Batch of Ministers take oath of office
The eighth batch of ministers that took oath of office are:
Rauf Aregbesola ( Osun State),
Sunday Dare (Oyo State)
Paulen Talen (Plateau State)
Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State)
Maigarai Dingyadi (Sokoto State)
