The Lagos State Government has sought the co-operation of stakeholders for the smooth commencement of the rehabilitation of Maiyegun Road in the Ojo Local Government Area of the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Foluso Dipe said during a stakeholders meeting in Alausa on Wednesday that the road rehabilitation project was a manifestation of the resolve of the Lagos State Government to spread development across the State.

He said that the rehabilitation of the road was being undertaken to improve the economic activities in the area and address the distressed state of the road, improve connectivity between Lagos-Badagry Expressway and Olojo Drive, as well as reduce vehicular travel time and enhance the living standard of residents of the area.

He urged members of the Maiyegun Community to take ownership of the project and accommodate the site engineers and Ministry officials for speedy completion of the road, adding that the target of the government was for the road rehabilitation project to be delivered quickly with less pain.

The Permanent Secretary said that the Lands Bureau had been mandated to take inventory of property on the right of way of the project and make appropriate recommendations to the government.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Olujimi Houtonu, speaking through the Director, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation, Engr. Lateef Somide said that the road being rehabilitated was 350m by 7.5m in dimension and highlighted the facilities to expect upon its completion to include, Asphaltic surfacing materials, cover slab/ walkways, drainage system and service ducts. Others are streetlights with power generating set, laybys, lane marking and kerbs painting.

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, representing Ojo Constituency 1, Hon. Victor Akande expressed gratitude to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for approving the project for residents of Ojo Local Government, assuring him that the people of Ojo would continue to support his administration.

Responding on behalf of the Olojo of Ojo, Chief Rafiu Maiyegun thanked the Lagos State Government for the project and assured of maximum cooperation of the people during the construction work.

