Nigerian musician and comedian, Koffi Idowu, has said that stakeholders in the country must begin to use barcoding to tackle the menace of copyright piracy of their works.

He said this in Lagos on Wednesday.

Bar coding is an automatic identification technology that allows data to be collected rapidly and accurately from all aspects of a company’s operations, including manufacturing, inspection, transportation, and inventory elements.

According to Idowu, the days of physical piracy are gradually dwindling and pragmatic steps in the area of technology must be taken.

“Modern trends need to be applied by the right commissions to successfully combat piracy. People in the creative industry need to start barcoding their works.

“We also need to start tracing these works from the sources where they were being stolen.

“We cannot monitor them physically but with technology, we can go a long way,” he said.

Idowu added that the assistance of military personnel was needed to enforce the fight against piracy.

“When we discover warehouses where piracy is being carried out, arrests and sanctions can only be done by the appropriate officials.”

The rise of online streaming platforms has made it difficult to tackle copyright piracy.

Idowu also said that original owners of creative ideas should be constantly orientated on how to protect their works so that they could earn royalties despite the activities of pirates.

