Nigeria’s senior basketball team appeared to have overcome their cash crunch as they announced their departure for China on Tuesday.

Officials of the team had appealed to the Nigerian Sports Ministry and President Muhammadu Buhari for financial help.

It was not clear how the team were able to solve their problem or who came to their aide. But on Tuesday night, the Twitter handle of the team announced their departure.

“D’Tigers will leave for China today with the full training camp roster. D’Tigers will compete in a pre-World Cup tourney and then finalize the roster in China”, it said.

And another tweet showed the players inside the plane:

P.M.NEWS wish them good luck.

