Barely 3 weeks after OBO Davido teamed up with Chrissy Breezy on his latest song ”Blow My Mind”, the video has garnered over 10 million YouTube views already.

The song which is number 35 on trending is such a dope collaboration with America’s Chris Brown and Davido couldn’t contain his excitement as he shared the good news on his timeline.

