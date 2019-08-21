Trabzonspor have confirmed the signing of Daniel Sturridge from Liverpool.
Daniel Sturridge has joined the Turkish club on a three-year contract.
The former England striker moved to Turkey after his Liverpool contract expired.
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:37 pm
