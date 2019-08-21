Britney Spears has opened about her mental health struggles and feeling lonely in a heartbreaking post.

The Baby One More Time singer, 37, took to Instagram to slam the “fake” people around her and admitted she doesn’t know who to trust.

She shared a quote that said: “Pay close attention to the people who don’t clap when you win.”

Alongside the words, she explained that she was now going to “let the haters hate”.

Britney explained: “Living in LA is such a trip!!! It can be lonely at times. You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake.

“I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!!”

Britney went on to say that she is shocked by the trolling that she receives on social media.

She added: “It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes… so I simply choose not to look anymore.

“Let the clever haters do what they do best… hate!!!”

Britney had to cancel her latest Las Vegas residency, which had been due to kick off in February, after she checked into a clinic.

Her mental health crisis is believed to have been sparkled when her dad Jamie fell seriously ill, and she has since been involved in a court battle with him over his conservatorship over her affairs.

Britney’s manager recently revealed that her medication had stopped working and she was “distraught” over her dad’s health crisis.

