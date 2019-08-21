The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, has described the appointment of Mr Niyi Adebayo as Minister, as a “Round peg in a round hole.”

Afuye said this on Wednesday in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Tai Akogun and made available newsmen in Ado Ekiti.

The speaker described Adebayo, a former governor of Ekiti as “Tested and trusted.”

Acute assured President Mohammadu Buhari in particular and Nigerians in general that Adebayo would not betray the confidence he( the president) reposed in him.

“Adebayo, the newly appointed Minister and former governor of Ekiti who served the state without blemish, has a pedigree of courage and integrity in service.

” I, therefore, thank the President and the National Assembly for the appointment of Adebayo,” Afuye said.

The speaker also assured the new minister of the cooperation of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

He noted that such cooperation was the only way to ensure synergy between the purposeful leadership of Gov., Kayode Fayemi- led administration and the Federal government ‘where a focused son is representing Ekiti.”

Adebayo was until his appointment, the National Deputy Chairman (South)of the All Progressive Congress.

