Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assigned portfolios to his cabinet members.

The names of the cabinet members and their portfolios are:

Mr. Tunji Bello: Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment

Mr. Gbenga Omotoso: Commissioner for Information and Strategy

Mr. Olowo Onaolapo: Commissioner for Finance

Mrs Folashade Adefisayo: Commissioner for Education

Dr. Lola Akande: Commissioner for Commerce and Industries

Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu: Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture

Engr Olalere Odusote: Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources

Prof. Akin Abayomi: Commissioner for Health

Prince Gbolahan Lawal: Commissioner for Agriculture

Mrs Bolaji Dada: Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai: Commissioner for Housing

Mrs. Ajibola Ponnle: Commissioner for Ministry Establishment, Training and Pension

Dr. Frederic Oladeinde: Commissioner for Transportation

Mr. Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN): Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice

Mr. Hakeem Fahm: Commissioner for Science and Technology

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye: Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure

Mr. Segun Dawodu: Commissioner for Youth and Social Development

Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf: Commissioner for Home Affairs

Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke: Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs

Mr. Sam Egube: Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget,

Dr. Wale Ahmed: Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations,

Ms Ruth Bisola Olusanya: Special Adviser for Agriculture

Princess Aderemi Adebowale: Special Adviser, Office of Civic Engagement

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo: Special Adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka: Special Adviser for Housing

Mr. Joe Igbokwe: Special Adviser for Drainage and Water Resources

Mr. Tubosun Alake: Special Adviser for Innovation and Technology

Architect Kabiru Ahmed Abdullahi: Special Adviser for Urban Development

Prince Anofi Olanrewaju Elegushi: Special Adviser for Central Business Districts, CBD,

Mr. Bonu Solomon Saanu: Special Adviser for Arts and Culture

Mr. Oluwatoyin Fayinka: Special Adviser for Transportation

Mr. Oladele Ajayi: Special Adviser for Commerce and Industry,

Mr. Tokunbo Wahab: Special Adviser for Education

Mrs. Solape Hammond: Special Adviser for Sustainable Development Goals and Lagos Global

