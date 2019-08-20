The newly sworn-in Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State, Mr. Olusegun Dawodu has assured Lagosians that the present administration in the State would focus more on the empowerment of the youth populace for self-dependence.

Dawodu made this remark at a reception held for him by staff of the Ministry in Alausa, Ikeja after his inauguration as the Ministry’s Commissioner.

While speaking, the Commissioner noted that he saw his appointment as a call to service, assuring that he would not disappoint the people, especially the youths and vulnerable individuals across the State.

He added that he was committed to tackling youth unemployment and underemployment while also creating an enabling environment for people living with disabilities to thrive within the state.

While saying that an idle hand is the devil’s workshop, Dawodu said that “we will ensure that our youths have something tangible to do so that they can contribute meaningfully to the development of the State.”

On staff welfare, the Commissioner promised that he would do everything within his means to have a cordial relationship with all members of staff and ensure that everyone was carried along in the affairs of the ministry.

He, however, sought the cooperation of staff in order to take the ministry to a greater height.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Yewande Falugba assured the Commissioner of the staff’s full support and cooperation, saying that the current crop of staff were highly effective, creative, motivated and were willing to contribute their quota to the development of the ministry and the state at large.

