Hoodlums have chased out officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, out of the residence of the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode in Epe.

The EFCC had visited the Ambode’s house for a search in the ongoing N9.9 billion probe of his administration.

A trending video on internet revealed that hoodlums immediately attacked the EFCC officials and chased them away.

Despite police presence and intermittent shooting, the hoodlums were determined that the search would not hold.

